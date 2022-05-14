LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LL opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LL Flooring by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

