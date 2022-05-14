LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.