Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGIQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 14,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Mackie initiated coverage on shares of Logiq in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

