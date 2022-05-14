Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.90 or 0.06816264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00224833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00656198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00491422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

