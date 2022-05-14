Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

