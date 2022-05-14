LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($3.76) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 287.88 ($3.55).
Shares of LON LMP traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 244 ($3.01). 1,917,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 223.60 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.86.
About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
