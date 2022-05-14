Loopring (LRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93.55 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $619.21 million and $93.55 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,082,009 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

