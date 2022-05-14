Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,786 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lufax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

NYSE:LU opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

