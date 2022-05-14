Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $140.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

