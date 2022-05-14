Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.86 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.78 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

