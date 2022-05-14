Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,847,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

NYSE:A opened at $119.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

