Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX opened at $236.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

