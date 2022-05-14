LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $46,100,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $1,028,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $783,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.