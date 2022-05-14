Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 260.8% from the April 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTMNF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 7,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

