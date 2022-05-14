Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,703,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 893,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 237,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,285,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

