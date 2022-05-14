Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.95. 4,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

