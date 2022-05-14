Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFD opened at $9.61 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

