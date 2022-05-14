Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MFD opened at $9.61 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
