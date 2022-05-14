Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 72,595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 437.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

