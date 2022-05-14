Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,032 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.08. 835,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.39.

