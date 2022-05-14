Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $12.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.38. 625,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $329.63 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

