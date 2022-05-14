Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

