Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $15.75 Million Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 12.64% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,911,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.