Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.19. 853,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

