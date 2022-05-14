Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,097,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NVDA traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,953,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,273,920. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.