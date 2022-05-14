Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

