MahaDAO Market Cap Achieves $4.82 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 46% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $202,665.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00005333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.