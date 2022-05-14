Mainframe (MFT) Hits Market Cap of $169.51 Million

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mainframe has traded flat against the dollar. Mainframe has a total market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

