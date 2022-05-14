Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.96. 1,569,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

