Makena Capital Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MercadoLibre by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MercadoLibre by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $72.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $794.96. The company had a trading volume of 872,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,069. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,054.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.