Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,888 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the quarter. Post comprises approximately 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Post worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

