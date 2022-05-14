Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $11.84 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 311,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,000. Jamf comprises approximately 1.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $110,595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 14,179.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,367,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $17,677,000.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 730,626 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

