Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 649,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 166,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,885. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

