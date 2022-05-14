Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
