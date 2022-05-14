Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.