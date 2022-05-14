Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00016898 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and $4.41 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

