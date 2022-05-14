Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded up 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 2.32. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.61. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of 1.43 and a 52-week high of 3.03.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

