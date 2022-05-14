MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 76.5% in April

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. MariMed had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRMD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

