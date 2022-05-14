MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,255 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of MarineMax worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO opened at $43.39 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

