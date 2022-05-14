MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Head to Head Contrast

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MarketAxess and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 7 1 0 2.13 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $371.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.10%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $698.95 million 14.11 $257.89 million $6.37 41.35 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 35.13% 23.46% 15.21% Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21%

Summary

MarketAxess beats Dune Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

