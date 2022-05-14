Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $202.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $132.79 and a one year high of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 177,939 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 147,585 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

