MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $321,943.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

