Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 264,628 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,628 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $145,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $93.11 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.