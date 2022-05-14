Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 28,558 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of Corning worth $131,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 106.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 186,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

