Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.22% of Guardant Health worth $123,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,940,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

GH opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

