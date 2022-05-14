Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,845 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $118,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.44 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.