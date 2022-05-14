Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704,025 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.19% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $137,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

