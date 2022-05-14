Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $113.79 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.96% of Farfetch worth $113,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

