Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Carrier Global worth $141,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

