Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 18,437 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Silicon Laboratories worth $116,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $143.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

