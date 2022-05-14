Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.74% of MGM Resorts International worth $155,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

