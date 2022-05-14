Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vale were worth $133,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.